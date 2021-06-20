Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

