T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 161.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

