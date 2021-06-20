-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

KOR opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

