Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,845 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.