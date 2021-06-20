Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.