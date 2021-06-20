$12.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.77 billion and the lowest is $12.40 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $50.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.35 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. HSBC lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19,033.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $685.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $674.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

