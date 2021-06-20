Multiplier 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,288.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $16,288.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00136671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00181296 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,880.26 or 0.99877122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.00827299 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 98,032,742 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

