228,600 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCIIU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000.

Shares of HCIIU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

