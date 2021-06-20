Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.22. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

