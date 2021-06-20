Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

VRTX opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.64 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

