Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,809,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

