Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,261,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.85% of Exelon worth $361,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.