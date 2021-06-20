Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,221,274 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,886,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,221,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $326,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

