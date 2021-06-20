Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 104.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 226,783 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 9,756.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.