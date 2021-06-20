Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,863 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

STT stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.