Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,046 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.03% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $256,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.