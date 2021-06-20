Kepos Capital LP Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 343,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $125,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

