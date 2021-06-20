Kepos Capital LP Buys New Stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIVU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

