125,000 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPT stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLPT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

