Kepos Capital LP Sells 15,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WSC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WSC opened at $27.81 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.