Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 402,300 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 402,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

NASDAQ SPKBU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.