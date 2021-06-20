Kepos Capital LP Invests $4.35 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,338,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $137,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000.

NRACU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

