Kepos Capital LP Invests $4.68 Million in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000.

MSACU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

