Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,791,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Carrier Global worth $371,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

