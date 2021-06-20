Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00. Insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $44,123,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

