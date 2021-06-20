Zacks: Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.49. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

