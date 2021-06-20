Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $684,710.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $684,710.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00730498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.