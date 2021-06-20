Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of V.F. worth $439,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in V.F. by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,069,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,895,000 after buying an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

VFC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

