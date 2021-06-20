Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $553.19 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Global Payments worth $553,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $137,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.64. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

