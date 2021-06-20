Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.27% of Caesarstone worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $502.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.