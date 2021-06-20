Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

