Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report sales of $66.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $65.73 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

PING opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,199,646. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

