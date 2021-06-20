Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Primoris Services stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

