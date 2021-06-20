Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the highest is $7.92. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 252.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $25.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $30.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Shares of RE opened at $236.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.78. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

