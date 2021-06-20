Geode Capital Management LLC Has $295.98 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Albemarle worth $295,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after buying an additional 201,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $157.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.07. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

