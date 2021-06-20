Bp Plc Sells 279 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,386.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,449.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,081.54 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

