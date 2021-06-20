Federated Hermes Inc. Has $50.37 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,117,000 after buying an additional 224,487 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 107,714.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 83.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

