Federated Hermes Inc. Has $46.71 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $383.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.56.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

