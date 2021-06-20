76,536 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Boston Partners grew its position in USA Truck by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of USAK opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.22. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.