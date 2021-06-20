Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.