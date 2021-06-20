Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 164,547 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 54.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pentair by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 270,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

