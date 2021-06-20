$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

NYSE AAP opened at $193.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

