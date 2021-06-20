DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.35. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

