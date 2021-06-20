Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,187,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

