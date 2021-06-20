United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of United Rentals worth $41,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $288.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.10 and a 12 month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.