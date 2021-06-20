PowerPool (CVP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.54 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $32.20 million and $2.54 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00732027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00043449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083149 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,151,345 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.