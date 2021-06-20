$0.18 EPS Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of AY stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

