Citigroup Inc. Sells 100,186 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $42,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after buying an additional 509,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,212,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

