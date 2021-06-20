550 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock worth $194,981,813.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

