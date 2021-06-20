Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $19.41 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8,331.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,060 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.97.

Shares of DRI opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

